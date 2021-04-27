SSC SI in Delhi Police, ASI in CISF 2018 Exam Marks Released
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, 26 April, released the detailed marks of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. Result for the same was released on 20 April 2021.
"The Staff Selection Commission declared the final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018 on 20.04.2021. Now the Commission has decided to upload the detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates in the said final result," read the official notice.
Last date to check the marks is 15 May 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their marks at SSC’s official website: ssc.nic.in.
How to Check SSC SI, ASI Marks
- Visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in
- Click on 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018: Uploading of detailed marks' on the home page
- The PDF will appear on your screen
- Scroll down and click on 'Click here to check the Final Marks of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018'
- You will be directed to a new webpage
- Login using your registration number, roll number, date of birth and email-ID/mobile number
- Your marks will appear on your screen
- Save it for future reference
Earlier this month, SSC postponed Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019 due to the surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India. Exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on 8 May. However, new dates for the same are yet to be announced.
