SSC SI in Delhi Police, ASI in CISF 2018 Exam Marks Released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, 26 April, released the detailed marks of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. Result for the same was released on 20 April 2021.

"The Staff Selection Commission declared the final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018 on 20.04.2021. Now the Commission has decided to upload the detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates in the said final result," read the official notice.