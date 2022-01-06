SSC SI, CAPF Paper 2 Result Declared: How to Check Cut-Off Marks
SSC SI and CAPF Paper 2 exam was conducted on 8 November 2021.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on Thursday, 6 January, declared the result of Paper 2 of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020.
Paper 2 was conducted for those candidates who were selected in the Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST).
Candidates who had appeared for the same can check the cut-off marks on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
SSC SI and CAPF Paper 2 was conducted on 08 November 2021.
Candidates selected in Paper 2 of SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs exam are shortlisted for medical examination. "Only those candidates who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) in Paper-II i.e. UR: 30% (60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (40 marks), have been considered for short-listing to appear in Medical Examination," reads the official notification released by SSC.
How to Check SSC SI, CAPF Paper 2 Result?
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
Click on 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – Declaration of result of Paper-II to short-list candidates for Medical Examination' link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a PDF.
Check the cut-off marks.
Download and save it for future reference.
Marks of the candidates will be available on SSC's website from 14 to 31 January 2022.
According to the official notice, the schedule of the medical examination will be announced by SSC soon. "Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination," the notification added.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.