Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Monday, 20 April, announced that they have extended the application deadline due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown imposed in India. The application date has been extended to 15 May 2020.The last date for deposit of application fee has also been extended to 19 May. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at this link.Applications are invited for the following vacancies:Naib Tehsildar (Cat. No. 1)Election Kanungo (Cat. No. 2)Work Supervisor (Cat. No. 3)Auto Diesel Mechanic (Cat. No. 4)Carpenter (Cat. No. 5)Plumber (Cat. No. 6)Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator (Cat. No. 7)Surveyor (Cat. No.8)Painter (Cat. No.9)Mason (Cat. No.10)Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) (Cat. No.11)Lift Operator (Cat. No.12)Chargeman (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) (Cat. No.13)Chargeman (Electrical) (Cat. No.14)Electrician (Cat. No.15)Machine Tool Operator (Cat. No.16)Auto Electrician (Cat. No.17)Chargeman Miscellaneous (Cat. No.18)Storekeeper (Cat. No.19)Fitter Heavy Machine (Cat. No.20)Supervisor (Cat. No.21)Blacksmith (Cat. No.22)Workshop Machinery Operator (Cat. No.23)Chargeman Heavy Plant (Cat. No.24)Inspector (Cat. No.25)Section Officer (Cat. No.26)Sub Station Generator Attendant (Cat. No.27)Electrician (Cat. No.28)Junior Mechanic (Cat. No.29)Accounts Clerk (Cat. No.30)Store Keeper (Cat. No.31)Store Clerk (Cat. No.32)Assistant Seed Production Officer (Cat. No.33)Account Assistant (Cat. No.34)Senior Mechanic (Cat. No.35)Marketing Assistant (Cat. No.36)TGT Punjabi (Cat. No.37)Turner Instructor, Theory (Cat. No.38)Fitter Instructor, Theory (Cat. No.39)Carpenter Instructor, Practical (Cat. No.40)Pharmacist (Cat. No.41)Laboratory Technician (Cat. No.42)HSSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteriaEducational qualification: The candidates need to hold minimum matriculation (class 10) pass certificate to apply for the posts. For details on post wise eligibility criteria, please check the official notification.Age limit: The age limit varies post-wise. The candidates from the reserved category will get age relaxation, as per the official notification. Interested candidates can apply till 15 May through the website- hssc.gov.in.