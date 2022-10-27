SSC MTS Final Result 2020 Marks Out: Direct Link & Steps To Check Scores Here

Incase there is a tie in marks between candidates i.e., if two or more candidates have scored the same scores in the SSC MTS Exam 2020, the commission will apply the following criteria:

1. Total marks in paper II will be checked. Those candidates who have higher marks in paper II will be preferred.

2. Date of Birth of candidates will be checked. Candidates who are older in age will be given preference.

3. Alphabetical order of names will be also considered to break the tie between marks.

To know further details, please check the official website.