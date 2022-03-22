SSC MTS 2021-22 Exam Notification Expected Today: Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), according to the tentative calendar of examination for the year 2021-22, is expected to release the notification of SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2021 on Tuesday, 22 March.

Last date to apply for SSC MTS exam is 30 April 2022.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for SSC MTS 2021-22 exam are advised to visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in, for further updates about notification and registration.