ADVERTISEMENT

SSC MTS 2021-22 Exam Notification Expected Today: Check Details Here

Last date to apply for SSC MTS 2022 exam is 30 April 2022.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SSC MTS Notification expected today on ssc.nic.in</p></div>
i

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), according to the tentative calendar of examination for the year 2021-22, is expected to release the notification of SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2021 on Tuesday, 22 March.

Last date to apply for SSC MTS exam is 30 April 2022.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for SSC MTS 2021-22 exam are advised to visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in, for further updates about notification and registration.

Also Read

SSC Released the MTS 2020 Final Answer Key on March 14

SSC Released the MTS 2020 Final Answer Key on March 14
Exam Date: As per the tentative exam schedule, the SSC MTS 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted in June 2022. However, the exact exam date is yet to be announced.
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Apply for SSC MTS 2022 Exam?

Once the notification is released, you can follow these steps to apply for SSC MTS exam.

  • Go to the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in

  • Click on SSC MTS link

  • You will be directed to the official notification

  • Go through all the relevant details like eligibility criteria, application fee, etc

  • Then register yourself using your personal details

  • Login using your username/registration number and password

  • Fill up the application form and upload the relevant documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

  • Download and save the confirmation page for the future reference

Also Read

SSC Stenographer 'C' & 'D' 2019 Skill Test Result Expected Today: How to Check

SSC Stenographer 'C' & 'D' 2019 Skill Test Result Expected Today: How to Check

Earlier this month, SSC also declared the result of SSC MTS Paper 1 2020 exam. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on the official website of SSC.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for SSC MTS Paper 2 (Descriptive paper). Exam date for the same is yet to be announced.

Check this space regularly for further updates about SSC MTS and other exams.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×