SSC MTS 2021-22 Exam Notification Expected Today: Check Details Here
Last date to apply for SSC MTS 2022 exam is 30 April 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), according to the tentative calendar of examination for the year 2021-22, is expected to release the notification of SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2021 on Tuesday, 22 March.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for SSC MTS 2021-22 exam are advised to visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in, for further updates about notification and registration.
Exam Date: As per the tentative exam schedule, the SSC MTS 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted in June 2022. However, the exact exam date is yet to be announced.
How to Apply for SSC MTS 2022 Exam?
Once the notification is released, you can follow these steps to apply for SSC MTS exam.
Go to the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on SSC MTS link
You will be directed to the official notification
Go through all the relevant details like eligibility criteria, application fee, etc
Then register yourself using your personal details
Login using your username/registration number and password
Fill up the application form and upload the relevant documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download and save the confirmation page for the future reference
Earlier this month, SSC also declared the result of SSC MTS Paper 1 2020 exam. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on the official website of SSC.
Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for SSC MTS Paper 2 (Descriptive paper). Exam date for the same is yet to be announced.
