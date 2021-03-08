SSC MTS 2019 Final Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday, 6 March, declared the final result of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019. Candidates can check the final result at SSC’s official website – https://ssc.nic.in/
A total of 8,992 candidates have qualified in the exam. Commission has withheld the result of 607 candidates due to suspected malpractices.
As per the official notice, “Allocation of States/UTs to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference”.
How to Check SSC MTS 2019 Exam
- Visit SSC’s official website – https://ssc.nic.in/
- Click on the link ‘Results’
- A new web page will appear on your screen
- Click on the link MTS Examination 2019 as per you age group
- Result PDF will appear on your screen
- Download and save that PDF for future reference
Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 10 March 2021. This facility will be available from 10 to 31 March 2021.
