SSC JHT 2020 Final Answer Key Released: Here’s How to Download It
SSC JHT: Candidates who appeared for JHT, SHT and Junior translator exam can download answer key at SSC’s website.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Paper-I exam. It has also released the question papers along with the answer key.
Candidates who appeared for the same can download the answer keys from SSC’s official website – ssc.nic.in
The last date to check answer key is 24 February 2021.
The official notification read, “In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper (s) are being uploaded on the website of the Commission on 25.01.2021.”
How to Download SSC JHT 2020 Answer Key
- Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘ Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys’
- Click on ‘Click here for final answer key along with question paper’
- Login using your credentials
- Answer key will appear on your screen
- Download and print it for future use.
The official notice also mentions that, “The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper (s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from 25.01.2021 to 24.02.2021.”
