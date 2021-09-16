SSC JE 2020 Paper 2 Admit Card Released for MP and Western Regions

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper 2). The admit cards have been released for Madhya Pradesh and Western regions.

Candidates who have registered for the SSC JE exam from Madhya Pradesh and Western regions can download their admit cards from their regional websites: sscmpr.org and sscwr.net, respectively.