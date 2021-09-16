SSC JE 2020 Paper 2 Admit Card Released for MP and Western Regions
SSC JE 2020 Paper 2 is scheduled to be conducted on 26 September 2021.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper 2). The admit cards have been released for Madhya Pradesh and Western regions.
Candidates who have registered for the SSC JE exam from Madhya Pradesh and Western regions can download their admit cards from their regional websites: sscmpr.org and sscwr.net, respectively.
How to Download SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card:
Visit the regional website of SSC: sscmpr.org, sscwr.net
Click on JE Paper 2 admit card link
Enter your registration number and date of birth
Click on search
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print the admit card for future use
Candidates should carry an original photo identity card with date of birth as printed on the admission certificate, and two latest passport size photographs. "If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their date of birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, the candidate will not be admitted for the exam," reads the official website.
