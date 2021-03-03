SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It
The candidates who have qualified in Paper 1 will now have to appear for Paper 2 (Descriptive).
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Paper 1 of Junior Engineer Examination 2019. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on SSC’s official website: https://ssc.nic.in/.
The exam was conducted from 27 to 30 October 2020 at various centres across the country. However, the candidates who opted for their centres in Bihar had to appear on 10 and 11 December 2020 for the examination.
The candidates who have qualified in Paper 1 will now have to appear for Paper 2 (Descriptive). It is scheduled for 21 March 2021 (tentatively).
How to Check SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 Result
- Visit SSC’s official website: https://ssc.nic.in/.
- Click on the link “Result’ at upper-right corner of the page.
- Click on ‘JE’ to check JE 2019 result.
- Then, click on the result against ‘Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2019 - List of candidates qualified in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Civil)‘.
- Result PDF will appear on your screen.
- Download and save it for future use.
As per the cut-off, a total of 4,750 candidates have qualified in Paper 1(Civil Engineering), and and 931 in Paper 1 (Electrical/Mechanical Engineering).
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.