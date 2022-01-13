Results of SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 May Be Declared Soon, Check Details Here

"Male and female candidates will be shortlisted State/Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST)," reads the official notification by the SSC.

SSC CG Constable Exam Cut-Off Marks

The notification further mentions the cut-off marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) that candidates would need to score to be eligible for being shortlisted to the next stage i.e. PET/ PST. Here's the cut-off marks: