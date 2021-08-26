SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration Window to Close on 31 August
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, on 31 August 2021.
In its new notice, SSC has reiterated that aspiring candidates should submit their applications before the closing date, and not wait for the last date. It also stated that no further extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted.
Therefore, candidate willing to apply for the above mentioned exams, can do it on SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in.
How to Apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on 'Register now' on homepage
Fill in your important details and register
Key in your username and password and click on 'Login'
Fill up your application form for GD Constable and upload the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Save the form for future reference
Candidates applying for SSC GD Constable 2021 exams are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.
SSC GD Constable 2021: Vacancy Details
A total of 25,271 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
Male
BSF: 6413
CISF: 7610
CRPF: 0
SSB: 3806
ITBP: 1216
AR: 3185
NIA: 0
SSF: 194
Female
BSF: 1132
CISF: 854
CRPF: 0
SSB: 0
ITBP: 215
AR: 600
NIA: 0
SSF: 46
