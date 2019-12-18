SSC GD Constable Result Released, 1.75 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of SSC GD Constable Exam 2018-19. The results of SSD GD Constable 2018-19 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) are available on the official website of SSC. Candidates who had appeared for SSC GD Constable PET / PST Exam can check their result by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.
In SSC GD Constable PET/PST exam result, 1.75 lakh candidates have been shortlisted, which includes around 22,514 women and 1,52,856 men.
How to Check SSC GD Constable PET/PST Result?
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Under latest notification column, click on '2018-Declaration Of Result'
- Enter the required details to login.
- After logging in, a new window will open.
- Candidates can then check their respective results and can download it for future reference.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam Result
The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST) started from 13 August and lasted till 5 October. Written result of SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam was released on 20 June. In the recruitment of 58,373 posts of GD Constable, a total of 5,34,052 candidates appered for the examination from all over the country. However, 1.75 lakh candidates have been shortlisted for the final Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
CRPF Will Issue Detailed Medical Examination Admit Card
According to the SSC official notification, the nodal CRPF will decide the exam centre and schedule for the medical examination. The commission will release the admit card for the shortlisted candidates soon. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of CRPF.
