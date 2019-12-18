SSC GD Constable Result Released, 1.75 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of SSC GD Constable Exam 2018-19. The results of SSD GD Constable 2018-19 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) are available on the official website of SSC. Candidates who had appeared for SSC GD Constable PET / PST Exam can check their result by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

In SSC GD Constable PET/PST exam result, 1.75 lakh candidates have been shortlisted, which includes around 22,514 women and 1,52,856 men.