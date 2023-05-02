SSC GD Constable 2023 Final Scorecard To Be Out on This Date; Details Here

The SSC GD result 2023 for the Constable (GD) in the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB will be released soon. As per the reports, the SSC GD 2023 scorecard will be released on 8 May 2023. Earlier the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had decided to release the scorecard on 27 April 2023 but later they postponed the date to 8 May 2023.

Candidates who had appeared for the SSC GD Constable 2023 exam can check their result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC released an official notification, “Candidate are hereby informed that due to other ongoing examination activities, the above said facility will now be available on the website of the Commission from 08.05.2023 onwards”.

The Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination was conducted from 10 January to 13 February 2023.