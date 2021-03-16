SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 Results Declared

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, 15 March, declared the result of the Delhi Police Constable recruitment examination 2020. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on SSC’s official website: ssc.nic.in.

The Delhi Police Constable recruitment exam 2020 was conducted from 27 November to 16 December 2020. As per the official notification, a total of 67,740 candidates have been shortlisted in the exam. This includes 41,196 males, 23,076 females, 1,767 males in ex-servicemen category, and 1,701 males in ex-servicemen (commando) category.