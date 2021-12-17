SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Final Results Announced: Here's How to Check
SSC Constable in Delhi Police exam result is declared on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020.
A total of 67,740 candidates were selected for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Document Verification, out of which 5,690 have been shortlisted in the final results.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Result: How to Check?
Visit the official site of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on 'Result' tab on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on result link against 'Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 – Declaration of Final Result - List of Selected Candidates'
You will be directed to a PDF
Check your name and roll number in the list
Download and save it for future reference
"Result of 625 candidates has been kept withheld for further scrutiny by the Commission regarding suspected use of unfair means," reads the official notice. List of the same is also available on the website of SSC.
Candidates who have been finally selected for Delhi Police Constable recruitment are required to appear for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which will be conducted by Delhi Police. For details about the same, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi Police: delhipolice.nic.in
