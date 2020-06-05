Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CPP Sub-Inspector (SI) exam dates have been released by the Delhi Police and Phase 1 of the exam is scheduled to be held on 29-30 September, 1 October and 5 October.The official notification for the exam may be released in June or July 2020 since the commission releases the notification 2-3 months from the date of the exam.The Selection will be on the basis of Paper-I (Computer Based Test), Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II (English language & Comprehension) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The recruitment process is completely online and candidates seeking to apply for the exam can submit their applications on the official SSC website- sss.nic.in.Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or equivalent.For the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests.SSC CPO SI Exam PatternSSC SI Exam consists of 200 questions from General Knowledge, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each section consists of 50 questions and is a maximum of 50 marks can be scored in each section. There is also a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The total time duration of the test is 2 hours, ie, 120 minutes.SSC CPO SI 2020 Application Fee:The application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.