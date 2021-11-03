SSC Constable GD 2021: Admit Card Released

Candidates must remember that the SSC GD constable 2021 admit card is an extremely important document without which no candidate shall be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Moreover, candidates must note that no admit card shall be sent by SSC via mail so it is imperative to download the SSC GD constable 2021 admit card on time.

Candidates must also check the admit card thoroughly for any errors. In case of any discrepancies, they must contact SSC immediately.