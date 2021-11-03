SSC Constable GD 2021: Admit Card Released
Candidates can download their SSC GD Constable Admit card 2021 on https://ssc.nic.in/ or ssc-cr.org
The Staff Selection Commission has recently released the SSC GD Constable Admit card 2021. Candidates can head to the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/ or ssc-cr.org to check and download their respective admit cards.
Candidates must remember that the SSC GD constable 2021 admit card is an extremely important document without which no candidate shall be allowed to enter the exam hall.
Moreover, candidates must note that no admit card shall be sent by SSC via mail so it is imperative to download the SSC GD constable 2021 admit card on time.
Candidates must also check the admit card thoroughly for any errors. In case of any discrepancies, they must contact SSC immediately.
The SSC Constable GD 2021 exam shall be held between 16 November 2021 and 15 December 2021.
It will be a computer-based exam with online multiple choice questions conducted in English and Hindi. A negative marking of 0.25 shall also exist. Hence, candidates are advised to answer questions accordingly.
In addition, candidates must note that the vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF will be filled on an all-India basis whereas the vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in all states and union territories.
Hence candidates are advised to keep a check on the following websites- the official website of SSC, the websites of the regional offices of the SSC commission and the Nodal CAPF or CRPF, for more details on the SSC Constable GD exam 2021 as well as to download the admit cards for each level.
