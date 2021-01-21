SSC Constable GD 2018 Final Result to be Declared on 21 Jan
SSC GD Constable final result: 54,953 vacancies are to be filled for Constable GD posts in multiple agencies.
The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is expected to declare results of the Constable GD 2018 on 21 January. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on SSC’s official website - https://ssc.nic.in/
How to Check SSC GD Constable Result
- Visit the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in/
- Click on Constable GD result link.
- Login using your credentials.
- Result will appear on your screen.
Around 30 lakh candidates appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted by SSC for General Duty/GD constable post. It was followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical examination.
Medical examination was conducted from 9 January to 13 February 2020. Around 1.75 lakh candidates appeared for it. 54,953 vacancies are to be filled for Constable GD posts in multiple agencies.
As per a report by Scroll.in, the Constable GD recruitment drive recruits for BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country.
