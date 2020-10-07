SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam: Admit Cards Released for All Regions

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, 6 October, released the admit card for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 examination for Eastern, Western, North Western, Central, and Madhya Pradesh regions.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card by visiting the regional website of SSC. The SSC CHSL (Tier-I) examination will begin from 12 October 2020.

CHSL 2019 candidates were allowed to modify their exam city preference from 18-20 September in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevalent lockdown in some areas.