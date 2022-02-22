SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Registration Open Till March 7, Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct exams to recruit candidates for various ministries, departments, and offices under the Government of India. The registrations will end on 7 March 2022 as per the official notifications.

These candidates will also be selected for the posts under the constitutional and statutory bodies, tribunals, etc. Few of the posts include:

Lower Divisional clerk

Junior Secretariat Assistant

Postal Assistant

Data Entry

Sorting Assistants

Know the other details for the posts like the eligibility criteria, required qualifications, age limit, and salary details here.