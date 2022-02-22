SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Registration Open Till March 7, Details Here
Know the steps to register for the SSC CHSL recruitment process along with the other details.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct exams to recruit candidates for various ministries, departments, and offices under the Government of India. The registrations will end on 7 March 2022 as per the official notifications.
These candidates will also be selected for the posts under the constitutional and statutory bodies, tribunals, etc. Few of the posts include:
Lower Divisional clerk
Junior Secretariat Assistant
Postal Assistant
Data Entry
Sorting Assistants
Know the other details for the posts like the eligibility criteria, required qualifications, age limit, and salary details here.
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies
The number of vacancies and the posts are not yet known. The notifications regarding the same will be released on the official website at https://ssc.nic.in under the tab 'Tentative vacancy' within the ' Vacancy Corner'.
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
The candidates who are interested in the opportunity must be between 18 and 27 years of age (as on 01-01-2022). It means they should not be born before 02-01-1995 and after 01-01-2004.
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
All the candidates willing to apply for the posts of LDC/ JSA,PA/ DEO must have passed the 12th standard or other equivalent exams from a recognised board (except for DEOs in C&AG).
The candidates interested in the DEO Grade A posts (C&AG) must have passed 12th standard with science and mathematics from a recognised board.
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Salary Details
Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)- Level 2: Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200
Postal Assistant (PA) and Sorting Assistant (SA)- Level 4: Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100
Data Entry Operator (DEO)- Level 4: Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100
Data Entry Operator (DEO)- Level 5: Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300
Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade 'A', Pay level 4: Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Steps To Apply
Visit the official website of SSC to submit the online applications at https://ssc.nic.in.
Click on the 'Apply' link. Then click on 'Combined Higher Secondary level Examinations, 2021 Apply' link on the new pop-up page.
The candidates will be redirected to the homepage. You will have to login as a new user for the SSC CHSL 2022 exams.
After registrations, you will have to login by entering the details like email ID, contact number, scanned image, and other documents.
Fees can be paid through UPI, net-banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro cards, RuPay credit or debit cards, etc
After completing the registration process successfully, you can download the form for future reference.
