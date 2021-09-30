SSC CHSL Final 2018, Tier 2 2019 Result Expected Today: Here's How to Check

SSC, on Tuesday, 28 September, also released the list of candidates qualified in physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET) of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020.

Candidates who appeared for the test can check the list on SSC's official website.

"The candidates who qualified in the PET/ PST are now eligible for appearing in Paper-II of the aforesaid examination," reads the official notice released by SSC.

A total of 11,164 candidates appeared for the test, out of which 5,572 have qualified it.

The notice also stated the Paper 2 is scheduled to be conducted on 8 November 2021.