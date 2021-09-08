SSC CHSL, Constable GD, SI, Steno Exams 2021 Schedule Released: Check Dates
SSC CHSL, Constable GD, SI, Stenographer exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of November and December.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, 7 September, released the schedule of various examinations/skill tests to be conducted in the months of November and December 2021.
The commission has released exam dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Skill Test), Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 (Paper-2), Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2020, and Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021.
Candidates can check the official scheduled released by SSC on the official website: ssc.nic.in.
SSC November and December Exam Schedule 2021
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Skill Test): 3 November 2021
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 (Paper-2): 8 November 2021
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2020: 11 to 15 November 2021
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021: 16 November to 15 December 2021
According to the official notice by SSC, the above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
For more updates about the same, candidates are advised to visit SSC's website at regular intervals.
