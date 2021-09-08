SSC CHSL, Constable GD, SI, Steno Exams 2021 Schedule Released: Check Dates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, 7 September, released the schedule of various examinations/skill tests to be conducted in the months of November and December 2021.

The commission has released exam dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Skill Test), Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 (Paper-2), Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2020, and Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021.

Candidates can check the official scheduled released by SSC on the official website: ssc.nic.in.