SSC CHSL 2019 Examination Results & Other Details
SSC CHSL 2019: 44,856 candidates have “provisionally qualified” Tier-1 of the SSC CHSL examination 2019.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 examination 2019. According to a notice published by the Commission, 44,856 candidates have “provisionally qualified" Tier-1 of the SSC CHSL examination 2019. These candidates are now eligible to appear for Tier-2 examination, which will be a descriptive paper.
SSC CHSL 2019: Category Wise Cut-off
SSC CHSL 2019: How to Check Result
- Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘Results’ available on the homepage.
- Click on ‘CHSL’, then on the result link to check the list.
- List of qualified candidates PDF (as per their roll nos.) will appear on screen.
SSC CHSL are being conducted to fill the vacancies of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant and sorting assistant.
According to the notice, “ Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be available to the candidates for a period of one month from 21.01.2021 to 20.02.2021.”
Marks of the candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the commission on 19 January. Candidates can login using their registration numbers and passwords to check their marks. Marks will be available on the website from 19 January to 18 February 2021.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.