SSC CHSL 2019 Examination Results & Other Details

According to the notice, “ Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be available to the candidates for a period of one month from 21.01.2021 to 20.02.2021.”

Marks of the candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the commission on 19 January. Candidates can login using their registration numbers and passwords to check their marks. Marks will be available on the website from 19 January to 18 February 2021.