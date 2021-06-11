SSC CHSL 2018 Typing Test Result Declared: Here’s How To Check It
Candidates can check their SSC CHSL 2018 typing test result at SSC’s official website: sss.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 10 June, announced the result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2018-Typing test/ Data Entry Speed Test (DEST).
The result has been declared to short list candidates for document verification.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at SSC's official website: sss.nic.in
As per the official notice, "Staff Selection Commission had declared result of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 on 25.02.2020 and thereafter, an additional result was also declared on 27.08.2020 wherein candidates were shortlisted for Typing Test/Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)."
How To Check SSC CHSL Typing Test Result
- Visit SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in
- Click on the 'Result' tab on the homepage
- Click on 'CHSL' tab
- Click on the result link against CHSL-2018 result
- A PDF will appear on your screen
- Check your name and roll number and save the PDF for further reference
The notice further stated that all the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the Document Verification. Scheduled for the same will be available on SSC's regional websites shortly.
The list of shortlisted candidates is provisional and subject to the recommended candidates fulfilling all the eligibility conditions thorough verification of their identity, the commission said.
For more details about the same, candidates can visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
