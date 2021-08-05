SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2020 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download It

According to the website, candidates are required to carry two latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the date of birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their date of birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam.

SSC CGL Tier-1 exam will be conducted from 13 to 24 August 2021. Candidates qualifying in the tier 1 exam will have to appear for tier-2, and tier-3 skill test.