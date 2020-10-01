SSC CGL Result 2020 Declared; Check Steps to Check Tier 3 Results

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 1 October, announced the Tier III result for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 on the Commission's official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the performance in Tier-I and Tier-II exams, document verification and skills tests.

The SSC is a central government body, which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in ministries and government departments. Lakhs of candidates apply for positions to qualify for Group C and D category of jobs through the SSC Exams every year.

A total of 50,293 candidates were announced eligible for appearing in the Tier-III (descriptive paper) of the examination, of which 41,803 candidates appeared in the exam.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while tier III and IV, SSC candidates appear for a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.