SSC CGL Result 2020 Declared; Check Steps to Check Tier 3 Results
A total of 41,803 candidates appeared for the Staff Selection Commission CGL Tier 3 exams.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 1 October, announced the Tier III result for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 on the Commission's official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the performance in Tier-I and Tier-II exams, document verification and skills tests.
The SSC is a central government body, which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in ministries and government departments. Lakhs of candidates apply for positions to qualify for Group C and D category of jobs through the SSC Exams every year.
A total of 50,293 candidates were announced eligible for appearing in the Tier-III (descriptive paper) of the examination, of which 41,803 candidates appeared in the exam.
The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while tier III and IV, SSC candidates appear for a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.
How to Check SSC CGL 2020 Tier III Result Online?
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Click on the SSC CGL Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login credentials.
- Your SSC CGL result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
