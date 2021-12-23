ADVERTISEMENT

SSC CGL Registration 2021 to Begin Today: How to Fill the Application Form

Last date to apply for the SSC CGL 2021 exam is 23 January 2022.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SSC CGL Application form to be available online onssc.nic.in</p></div>
i

SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2021 advertisement will be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 23 December 2021.

SC CGL 2021 registrations will also commence from Thursday.

Therefore, eligible candidates who are interested in applying for SSC CGL 2021 can register themselves online on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
Also Read

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Final Results Announced: Here's How to Check

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Final Results Announced: Here's How to Check
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Apply for SSC CGL 2021?

  • Visit the official website of SSC CGL 2021: ssc.nic.in

  • Click on SSC CGL link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your personal details and register yourself

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the application form and pay the fee

  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

Also Read

SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 Final Answer Key and Question Papers Released

SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 Final Answer Key and Question Papers Released

Last date to apply for the SSC CGL 2021 exam is 23 January 2022.

SSC CGL 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of April 2022. However, the exam date has not been announced yet.

SSC CGL 2021 vacancy details are yet to be announced. However, the recruitment drive is conducted for various Group B and Group C posts in government ministries and departments.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 Result

Last month, SSC also declared the result of SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 exam. The commission has also released the final answer key for the same. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their result and answer key form the official website of SSC.

For more details about SSC CGL recruitment, candidates are advised to check this space regularly and visit the official website of SSC.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT