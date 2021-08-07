SSC CGL, JE, MTS, Steno Exams 2021 Schedule Released: Check Dates
SSC CGL, JE, MTS, Stenographer Exams will be conducted in the month of September and October 2021
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 6 August, released the schedule of examinations/skill tests to be conducted in the months of September and October 2021.
The commission has released exam dates for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2019 (Skill Test), Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-2), Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 (Paper-1), and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Skill Test). Candidates can check the official schedule on SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in.
SSC September and October Exam Schedule
Combined Graduate Level Examination-2019 (Skill Test) - 15 and 16 September 2021
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) - 26 September 2021
Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) - 5 to 20 October 2021
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Skill Test) - 21 and 22 October 2021
"The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," reads the official notice.
For further updates, candidates are advised to visit SSC's official website.
SSC, on 4 August, also released the admit card of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 examination 2020 for North Western region, Central region and Madhya Pradesh region.
Candidates who have registered for CGL tier 1 exam from any of the above mentioned regions can download the admit cards form their respective regional websites.
