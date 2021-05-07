SSC CGL, CHSL 2020 Exam & Constable GD Notification Postponed

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 7 May, announced the postponement of Combined Graduate Level (tier-I) Examination, 2020. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from 29 May to 7 June.

SSC has also postponed Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2020. It was slated to be held on 21 and 22 May, for the candidates who had opted for centres in West Bengal.

Apart from the rescheduling of these exams, the commission has also deferred the notification release of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) for Assam Rifles examination, 2021. The registration for the same was scheduled to commence from first week of May.

The decision of postponements have been taken in the view of surge in COVID cases across the country.