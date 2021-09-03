SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Answer Key Released: Here's How to Download

Candidates can raise their objections (if any) regarding the tentative answer keys online from 2 September (6pm) to 7 September (6pm).

The official notification reads, "Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.09.2021 (6:00 PM) to 07.09.2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances."

It also mentioned that candidates must take the may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after 7 September.