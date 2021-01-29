SSC CGL 2020: Last Date to Register is 31 Jan

SSC CGL 2020: Registration for Staff Selection Commission(SSC) - Combined Graduate Level(CGL) exam will be allowed till 31 January 2021. Candidates who want to register themselves for the same can do it at SSC’s official website - https://ssc.nic.in/

According to the notice released by SSC on 13 January, “Aspiring candidates for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2020, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 31.01.2021 and not to wait till the last date. No extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted.”