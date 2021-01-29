SSC CGL 2020: Last Date to Register is 31 Jan
SSC CGL 2020: Exams are scheduled to begin on 29 May.
SSC CGL 2020: Registration for Staff Selection Commission(SSC) - Combined Graduate Level(CGL) exam will be allowed till 31 January 2021. Candidates who want to register themselves for the same can do it at SSC’s official website - https://ssc.nic.in/
According to the notice released by SSC on 13 January, “Aspiring candidates for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2020, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 31.01.2021 and not to wait till the last date. No extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted.”
As per another official notice on the website, the last date to pay online application fee is 2 February, whereas the last date for the generation of offline challan is 4 February. The exams are scheduled to happen between 29 May and 7 June 2021.
SSC CGL 2020: How to Apply
- Visit SSC’s official website - ssc.nic.in
- Click on ‘Apply’ link on the home page.
- Fill in the application form.
- Submit and download a copy of it for future use.
SSC CGL 2020: Recruitment Posts
SSC will conduct Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations. Some of the posts are Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Office, Inspector, Sub- Inspector, etc.
SSC CGL 2020: Examination Details
The Examination will be conducted in four tiers:
- Tier-I: Computer-Based Examination
- Tier-II: Computer-Based Examination
- Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper)
- Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).
