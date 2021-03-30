SSC CGL 2018 Final Results on 31 March, How to Check

The SSC CGL 2018 tier-1 exam was conducted in June 2019. It was followed by the tier-2 examination in September 2019 for the qualified candidates. Further, the tier-3 exam was conducted in December 2019. The results for the same were declared on 30 September 2020, reported Hindustan Times.

After all the three exams, qualified candidates had to go through a skill test and document verification.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)