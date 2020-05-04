The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is now available on UMANG mobile application. The SSC is the first central recruiting organisation to provide app-based services to job aspirants.Aspirants for the job can find out all official information, notification and latests updates regarding the recruitment body through the app.UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is government's single platform for dissemination of e-Gov services. UMANG service is available on multiple channels like mobile application, web, IVR and SMS which can be accessed through smartphones, tablets and desktops.The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the SSC are the two main agencies which carry out recruitment to services and posts under the Union Government through a strict selection process. Both of these recruitment organisations handle lakhs of candidates in every recruitment process.SSC Results Postponed to After End of LockdownNone of these organisations have social media accounts and communicate with candidates via emails or SMSes.The UMANG app is available on Google Play Store and App Store.The SSC advertises various Group B (Non-Gazetted) or Group C posts from different central government departments and organisations. Major Group B and C recruitment examinations held by the SSC include Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract), Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces & Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, Combined Junior Hindi Translators, Senior Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak, Junior Translators, Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff or MTC and Stenographers Grade C and D.Download EPFO UMANG App for PF Details, Check All Details Here We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)