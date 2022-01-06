ADVERTISEMENT

SEBI 2022 Recruitment: 120 Grade A Assistant Manager Posts Open

Check eligibility criteria, salary, selection process, and more for SEBI's 2022 recruitment drive.

A notification has been released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for 120 Grade A, assistant manager posts.

Candidates who are interested and make the eligibility criteria can apply for the posts online through the official website of SEBI on sebi.gov.in.

Also, the last date to apply for the recruitment is till 24 January 2022. Therefore, candidates area advised to apply as soon as possible.

Candidates must note that the SEBI 2022 recruitment is being conducted to fill approximately 120 posts of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream.

Read on to know the eligibility criteria, important dates, selection process and more.

SEB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: 5 January 2022

  • Last date of application: 24 January 2022

  • Phase 1 online exam: 20 February 2022

  • Phase 2 online exam: 20 March 2022

  • Paper 2 of Phase 1: 3 April 2022

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • General: 80 Posts

  • Legal: 16 Posts

  • Information technology: 12 Posts

  • Research: 7 Posts

  • Official Language: 3 Posts

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualifications:

  • Master’s degree in any discipline

  • Bachelor's degree in Law

  • Bachelors’ Degree in relevant engineering disciplines;

  • Qualified CA/CFA/CS/CWA; Master’s Degree in Statistics/Economics/Commerce/Business Administration(Finance)/Econometrics and Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level.

Application Fees

  • For unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category: Rs 1000

  • For SC/ST/PwBD category: Rs 100

Age Limit

The upper age limit for candidates applying for the SEBI recruitment 2022 is 30 years of age, as on 31 December 2022.

Also, there's a relaxation on the upper age limit of up to five years for the SC/ST category and three years for the OBC category.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates shall be made to go through a three stage selection process for the SEBI recruitment 2022. First, they will appear for the phase 1 exam which shall involve an online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each. Next, a phase 2 paper will be taken involving another online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each. Once cleared, candidates will move to phase three of the selection which will be the final interview.

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates can expect a salary scale of Rs 28,150 to Rs 55,600 per month.

For more updates, please visit the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

