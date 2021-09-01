SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow
Apply online for SBI Specialist Cadre Officers posts on sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the registration process for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO), on Thursday, 2 September 2021. The application process for the same commenced on 13 August 2021.
Eligible candidates who want to apply for any of the posts under SBI SCO recruitment can do it on SBI's official website: sbi.co.in.
SBI Special Cadre Officers Recruitment: Vacancy Details
Deputy Manager (Agri Spl): 10 vacancies
Relationship Manager (OMP): 6 vacancies
Product Manager (OMP): 2 vacancies
Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil): 36 vacancies
Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical): 10 vacancies
Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): 4 vacancies
Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 1 vacancy
How to Apply for SBI Special Cadre Officers Posts
Visit SBI's official website: sbi.co.in
Click on 'careers' on the top-right of the home page
Go to latest announcements, click on 'Apply online' under Special Cadre Officers recruitment
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Click here for New registration'
Key in your details and register
Enter your registration number, password and click on submit
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Candidates will be selected for above mentioned posts, except Assistant Manager- Engineer, through shortlisting and interview. According to the official notice, "Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.