SBI Is Recruiting Specialist Cadre Officers, Pharmacists
Candidates can apply on SBI’s official website.
India's leading public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of various specialist cadre officers and pharmacists in clerical cadre.
Candidates may apply on on SBI's website: sbi.co.in.
SBI Recruitment Vacancy Details
SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment -
- Manager (Risk Management): 1 Post
- Manager (Credit Analyst): 2 Posts
- Senior Special Executive (Compliance): 1 Post
- Senior Special Executive (Strategy-TMG): 1 Post
- Senior Special Executive - (Global Trade): 1 Post
- Senior Executive (Retail & Subsidiaries): 1 post
- Senior Executive (Finance): 1 Post
- Senior Executive (Marketing): 1 Post
SBI Pharmacist Recruitment in Clerical Cadre
- Pharmacist - 67 Posts
Important Dates
- Commencement of Online Registration: 13 April 2021
- Last date to register: 3 May 2021
- Last date to pay online application fee: 3 May 2021
- Last date for printing your application: 15 May 2021
SBI Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
- Visit SBI's official website: sbi.co.in
- Click on 'Careers' on the top-right corner on the homepage
- Click on the post you want to apply under 'Latest Announcements'
- Register using your details.
- Login using your registered credentials.
- Fill in the online application form and upload the relevant documents.
- Submit and pay the fee.
Age Limit
SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment Age Limit -
- Manager (Risk Management): 28-35 years
- Manager (Credit Analyst): 28-35 years
- Senior Special Executive (Compliance): 28-35 years
- Senior Special Executive (Strategy-TMG): 28-35 years
- Senior Special Executive - (Global Trade): 26-30 years
- Senior Executive (Retail & Subsidiaries): 25-35 years
- Senior Executive (Finance): 25-35 years
- Senior Executive (Marketing): 25-35 years
SBI Pharmacist Recruitment in Clerical Cadre Age Limit
- Pharmacist: Candidates applying for the post of pharmacist should not be more than 30 years of age as on 31 December 2020.
For more details about SBI recruitment, candidates can download the detailed advertisement.
Detailed advertisement for SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment.
Detailed advertisement for Pharmacists recruitment in SBI Clerical Cadre.
