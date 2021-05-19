SBI Pharmacist, Data Analyst Exam Postponed Due to COVID
SBI pharmacist, data Analyst 2021 exam was scheduled on 23 May, which has now been deferred till further notice.
State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, 18 May, postponed the SBI pharmacist and data analyst exams, 2021. Earlier, these exams were scheduled to be conducted on 23 May 2021.
The decision was taken in the wake of the pandemic across India.
The official notification read, "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the online examination, scheduled to be held on 23.05.2021, has been deferred till further notice."
A new date for the same will be announced later after reviewing the pandemic situation.
For further updates regarding exams, candidates can check SBI's official website: sbi.co.in.
On 10 May, SBI had released the admit cards/call letters for pharmacist and data analyst exams. Candidates who registered for the same can download their admit cards from official website – sbi.co.in.
Last date to download SBI clerk, pharmacist and data analyst exams’ admit cards is 23 May 2021.
How to Download SBI Pharmacist, Data Analyst Exams Admit Card
- Visit SBI's official website: sbi.co.in.
- Click on 'Careers' at the top right corner of the homepage.
- Under ‘latest announcements’, go to the pharmacist/ data analyst (specialist cadre officers on regular basis) tab.
- Click on 'Download Exam Call Letter'.
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Log in using your roll number and date of birth.
- Your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout for future use.
Direct link to download SBI Pharmacist exam admit card.
