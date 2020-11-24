SBI Recruitment 2020: CBO Admit Cards Released, Check Details Here
According to the schedule, the SBI will conduct the Circle Based Officers (CBO) recruitment exam on 28 November.
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, 23 November, released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Circle Based Officers on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in.
How to Download SBI CBO Admit card 2020
- Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/careers
- On the homepage, go to the “Join SBI” and click on the link that reads, “Current openings”
- Scroll down and click on the link that reads, “Download Exam Call Letter,” appearing under the “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”
- A new page will appear on the display screen
- Key in your credential and login
- The SBI CBO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.
