SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins for 2056 Posts

Educational Qualifications: Candidate applying for the post should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. "Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply, provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31 December 2021," reads the official notification.

Age Limit: Candidate's applying for PO post should be at 21 years old. Upper age limit to apply for the same is 30 years.

For relaxation in upper age limit and more details regarding the vacancy, candidates can check the official notification.