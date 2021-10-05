SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins for 2056 Posts
Last date to apply for SBI PO recruitment is 25 October 2021.
State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO). Registration process for the same is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 5 October 2021. Last date to apply for SBI PO recruitment is 25 October 2021.
Candidates who wish to register for the same can do it on SBI's official website: sbi.co.in.
A total of 2056 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
How to Apply for SBI Po Recruitment 2021
Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
Click on 'Careers' on the top-right corner on the home page
Go to latest announcements and click on 'Apply online' under recruitment of probationary officers
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Click here for New Registration'
Register yourself using important details
Enter your registration number and password
Click on Submit
Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualifications: Candidate applying for the post should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. "Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply, provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31 December 2021," reads the official notification.
Age Limit: Candidate's applying for PO post should be at 21 years old. Upper age limit to apply for the same is 30 years.
For relaxation in upper age limit and more details regarding the vacancy, candidates can check the official notification.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.