SBI PO Mains Result 2021 Declared: How to Check List of Shortlisted Candidates
SBI PO recruitment interview details will be announced soon on the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in.
SBI Probationary Officer Mains Exam 2021 results has been declared by the State Bank of India (SBI).
Shortlisted candidates who appeared for the exam can check their SBI PO Mains result on the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
SBI PO Main exam 2021 was conducted for recruitment of Probationary Officer on 2 January 2022.
SBI CBO 2021: Admit Card Released
SBI PO Mains Result 2021: How to Check?
Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
Click on the 'Careers' tab on top-right corner.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Go to 'Latest Announcements' and click on 'Main Examination Result' under 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers'.
You will be directed to a new PDF.
Check your roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates and save it for future reference.
"Further details will be advised to the selected candidates by SMS/ email separately," reads the official notice released by SBI.
Candidates who have been selected in the Main examination are shortlisted for Phase 3 (Interview) of the recruitment process.
All candidates must note that category wise merit list has been drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in Phase-II (Main Exam) for selection in interview. No sectional cut-off will be released.
"The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection," reads the official advertisement of SBI PO exam.
