SBI PO Interview Call Letter Released, Here’s How to Download It
The candidates selected for the post, Probationary Officers at SBI, will be given a basic pay of Rs 27,620.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the call letter for the interview to be conducted for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO). All the candidates who have been shortlisted for the same can download their call letters at SBI’s website: sbi.co.in/career
The last date to download the call letter is 7 March 2021.
How to Download SBI (PO) Interview Call Letter
- Visit SBI’s website: sbi.co.in/career
- Under announcements section, click on recruitment of Probationary Officers, download interview call letter.
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Login using your credentials
- Your call letter will appear on your screen
- Download and print it for future use
As per the official information, the candidates selected for the post of Probationary Officer at SBI will be given a basic pay of Rs 27,620 with four advance increments. They will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, medical and other allowances and perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.
At the time of joining, selected candidates will have to execute a bond of Rs 2 lakh to provide their service to the bank for a minimum period of three years. The bond will be invoked by the bank if the candidate resigns from the service before expiry of three years from the date of joining.
