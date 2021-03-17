SBI PO Final Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It

Candidates selected have cleared the SBI PO interview, which was conducted in March 2021.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
1 min read
Candidates selected have cleared the SBI PO interview, which was conducted in March 2021.
i

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final result of SBI Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at SBI’s official website: sbi.co.in

How to Check SPI PO Final Result

  • Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
  • Click on the tab ‘careers’ on the upper-right side of the homepage.
  • Then, click on the ‘final result’ of SBI PO available under latest announcements.
  • Login using your registration number and date of birth.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.

Direct link to check SBI PO final result.

Also Read

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam & Interview Result Declared

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam & Interview Result Declared

Along with the final result, SBI has also released a list with the roll number of candidates selected as probationary officers and a link to download ‘Letter to Successful Candidates’.

Candidates selected have cleared the SBI PO interview, which was conducted in March 2021.

Also Read

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 Results Declared

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 Results Declared

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!