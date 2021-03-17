SBI PO Final Result Announced: Here’s How to Check It
Candidates selected have cleared the SBI PO interview, which was conducted in March 2021.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final result of SBI Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at SBI’s official website: sbi.co.in
How to Check SPI PO Final Result
- Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
- Click on the tab ‘careers’ on the upper-right side of the homepage.
- Then, click on the ‘final result’ of SBI PO available under latest announcements.
- Login using your registration number and date of birth.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
Along with the final result, SBI has also released a list with the roll number of candidates selected as probationary officers and a link to download ‘Letter to Successful Candidates’.
