SBI Clerk 2021 Pharmacist Exam Admit Cards Released
SBI Pharmacist Exam will be conducted on 23 May in computer-based mode.
i
State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, 10 May, released the admit card/call letter for Pharmacist Exam 2021, clerical cadre. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit card from Bank's official website – sbi.co.in
Last date to download SBI clerk pharmacist exam admit card is 23 May 2021. Exam will also be conducted on 23 May in computer-based mode.
How to Download SBI Pharmacist Exam Admit Card
- Visit SBI's official website: sbi.co.in
- Click on 'Careers' on the top-right corner on the homepage
- Under latest announcements, go to 'RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE'
- Click on 'Download Exam Call Letter'
- You will be directed to a new webpage
- Login using your roll number and date of birth
- Your admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and take a print of it for future use.
A total of 67 pharmacists vacancies are to filled through this SBI recruitment drive.
Exam Pattern
Online exam will be of maximum 200 marks.
- General Awareness - 25 marks
- General English - 25 marks
- Quantitative Aptitude - 25 marks
- Reasoning Ability - 25 marks
- Professional knowledge - 100 marks
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!