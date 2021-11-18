SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Junior Associate Main Exam Result Announced
SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) main exam was held on 01 and 17 October 2021.
SBI Clerk Final Result: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the final result of SBI Clerk Main exam 2021. The examination was conducted for recruitment of Junior Associates (JA) - Customer Support & Sales, in SBI.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check the final result on the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in.
How to Check Final Result of SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Main Exam 2021?
Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in.
Click on 'Careers' on the top-right corner of the homepage.
Now, under 'Latest Announcements' go to 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)'.
Click on 'Final Result'.
You will be directed to a PDF.
Check your roll number in the PDF.
Download and save the document for future reference.
Candidates can also check the marks they have secured in SBI Clerk main exam 2021 by logging in using their roll number and date of birth.
Final selection of provisionally selected candidates will be subject to:
Verification of eligibility for the post and information furnished in the online application.
Qualifying in test of specified opted local language, where applicable.
SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Salary
According to the official advertisement, the starting Basic Pay for selected candidates is Rs 19,900 (Rs 17,900 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).
For more details, candidates can visit the official website of SBI.
