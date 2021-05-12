SBI Junior Associate 2021 PET Admit Card to Release on 26 May

India's leading public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).

Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at SBI's official website: sbi.co.in. A total of 5,237 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Last date to apply for SBI Junior Associate vacancy is 17 May 2021.

SBI will conduct pre-examination training (PET) at certain centres for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates. "SBI may arrange pre-examination training at certain centres for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India. Candidates belonging to the above categories who desire to avail these trainings at their own cost have to apply online," read the official notification.