SBI Junior Associate 2021 PET Admit Card to Release on 26 May
Last date to apply for SBI Junior Associate post is 17 May 2021.
India's leading public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).
Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at SBI's official website: sbi.co.in. A total of 5,237 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
SBI will conduct pre-examination training (PET) at certain centres for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates. "SBI may arrange pre-examination training at certain centres for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India. Candidates belonging to the above categories who desire to avail these trainings at their own cost have to apply online," read the official notification.
The admit card for pre-exam training will be available on the bank's website from 26 May.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application process: 2 April 2021
- Closing date of application process: 17 May 2021
- Release of pre-exam training admit card: 26 May
- Preliminary exam: June 2021
- Main exam: 31 July 2021
SBI Junior Associate Recruitment: How to Apply
- Visit SBI's official website: sbi.co.in
- Click on 'Careers' on the top-right corner of the home page
- Go to latest announcements and click on 'apply online' under junior associate recruitment post
- Register yourself using important details
- Login using your registered credentials
- Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
- Submit the form and pay the application fee
