SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020: Will Result Be Postponed This Year?

SBI Clerk prelims 2020 exam result can be soon released on the official website. The result is expected to declare in the first week of April, however, the SBI has not confirmed the release date yet.

Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk 2020 prelims examinations are advised to check an eye on the official website for any notification.

SBI Clerk prelims exams were held on 22 February, 29 February, 1 March, and 8 March 2020 in several parts of the country through online mode. The direct link of the result will be available here as soon as the result is declared on the official website - sbi.co.in.