SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020: Will Result Be Postponed This Year?
SBI Clerk prelims 2020 exam result can be soon released on the official website. The result is expected to declare in the first week of April, however, the SBI has not confirmed the release date yet.
Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk 2020 prelims examinations are advised to check an eye on the official website for any notification.
SBI Clerk prelims exams were held on 22 February, 29 February, 1 March, and 8 March 2020 in several parts of the country through online mode. The direct link of the result will be available here as soon as the result is declared on the official website - sbi.co.in.
How to Download SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims Exam Result?
- Visit the official wesbite of sbi - www.sbi.co.in.
- Click on the link 'SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims Result' which wiil be available on the home page under 'Announcements' section.
- Enter the required login credentials.
- As soon as you click on the submit button, the result will appear on the screen.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
SBI will enroll 8,000+ candidates through this recruitment for the post of Junior Associate (Customer support and sales). After the candidates successfully clear the prelims exam, they will have to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains examination which is scheduled for 16 April.
However, due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, many exams have been rescheduled. The country is also facing a 21-day complete lockdown till 14 April 2020 as announced by Prime Minister Modi on 24 March 2020.
