SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Result Released, Mains Scheduled for 31 Oct

SBI has announced 8,000 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate, which is a clerical level post. For selected candidates, the basic pay started at Rs 13,075. Candidates will be paid in the range of Rs 11,765 to Rs 31,450.

The SBI clerk main exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Students will have to answer 200 questions for one mark each. For every wrong answer, 1/4th of a mark will be deducted. The questions will be asked from four sections – general financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability.