SBI Clerk Junior Associate Recruitment Prelims Admit Card Released
SBI Clerk recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 5,237 Junior Associate vacancies.
The State bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards/call letters for the SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment exam.
Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards form the official website of the bank: sbi.co.in.
How to Download SBI Clerk Junior Associates Admit Card
Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in
Click on 'Careers' on the homepage
Go to 'Latest Announcements'
Click on 'Download Preliminary Exam Call letter' under 'Recruitment of Junior Associates'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Login using your roll number and date of birth
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
"The candidates should download their call letter and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website," reads the official notification.
Earlier, the SBI clerk exam was tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June 2021. However, it was postponed in the of Covid-19 pandemic situation.
SBI Clerk Junior Associates Recruitment Exam Pattern
According to the official notification, the SBI Junior Associates recruitment prelims exam will be an objective test of 100 marks. It would consist of three sections:
English language - 30 marks
Numerical Ability - 35 marks
Reasoning Ability - 35 marks
