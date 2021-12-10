ADVERTISEMENT

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released: Apply for 1226 Vacancies

Last date to apply for SBI CBO recruitment is 29 December 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apply online for SBI CBO recruitment on sbi.co.in.</p></div>
The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced registrations for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBOs). Candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the SBI's official website: sbi.co.in.

The SBI CBO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,226 vacancies.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

  • Ahmedabad: 300 posts

  • Bengaluru: 250 posts

  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 150 posts

  • Bhopal (Chhattisgarh): 50 posts

  • Chennai: 250 posts

  • Jaipur: 100 posts

Backlog vacancies

  • Ahmedabad: 54 posts

  • Bengaluru: 28 posts

  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 12 posts

  • Bhopal (Chhattisgarh): 02 posts

  • Chennai: 26 posts

  • Jaipur: 04 posts

How To Apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2021?

  • Visit the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in

  • Click on 'Careers' on the top-right corner on the home page

  • Go to latest announcements and click on 'Apply online' under recruitment of Circle Based Officers

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Go to 'Click here for New Registration'

  • Enter your personal details and register yourself

  • Enter your registration number and password

  • Click on Submit

  • Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

According to the official notification, the SBI CBO online test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in January 2022. Admit card/ call letter for the same will release on 12 January 2022.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates apply for the SBI CBO recruitment should not be below 21 years of age and not above 30 years of age as on 1 December 2021.

Educational qualifications: Candidates applying for the SBI CBO posts should have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government.

For relaxation in upper age limit and more details regarding the vacancy, candidates can check the official notification of the SBI CBO recruitment.

