SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Here's How to Apply Online
SBI apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month for a year.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for SBI apprentice recruitment to 6,100 vacancies for 2021. Registration for the same commenced on Tuesday, 6 July.
Candidates applying for SBI apprentice recruitment can do it on SBI's website: sbi.co.in. Last date to apply is 26 July.
Selection of apprentices will be done on the basis of an online written test and a test of local language. The online examination is scheduled to be conducted in August (tentatively).
How to Apply for SBI Apprentice Online
Visit SBI's website: sbi.co.in.
Go to 'Careers' on homepage.
Go to 'Current Openings' and click on 'Engagement of Apprentices on under the Apprentices Act, 1961'.
Click on 'Apply Online'.
Click on ' Click here for New Registration'.
Fill in the from and register.
Login using your registration number and password.
Fill the application form and upload the required documents.
Submit the form and pay the application fee.
SBI Apprenticeship 2021 Eligibility
Age Requirement: Candidate applying for SBI apprentice profile should be minimum 20 years of age and maximum 28. However, relaxation in upper age limit is provided as per as per Government of India guidelines for SC, ST, OBC, and PwD candidates.
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have graduated from a recogniwed university or institute.
SBI Apprenticeship Salary/Stipend
According to the official notification, the apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month for the engagement period of one year. They are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.
